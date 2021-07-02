Eckhart Library campus closed for Independence Day
AUBURN — The Eckhart Public Library's entire campus will be closed on Saturday, July 3 in observance of Independence Day. The library will return to its normal hours on Monday.
The library recently expanded its hours to better serve the community. The new hours are as follows:
• Main Library — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m Saturday and closed Sunday
• Genealogy Center (700 S. Jackson St.) — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday and closed Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday
• Teen Library (705 S. Jackson St.) — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday
• Curbside Pickup (212 W. 12th St.) — 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday
• Deliveries — every other Friday
The library's Read. Do. Explore. summer program will continue through July 18 with options for families to engage with the library and their community. Participants have the opportunity to win grand prizes, like a ride in a classic car courtesy of the Auburn Cord Deusenberg Automobile Museum, gift cards to local businesses and restaurants, and a family membership to the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo. All participants can also get a prize book to take home and add to their home library each week.
For more information on any of the library's programs visit epl.lib.in.us or call 925-2414.
