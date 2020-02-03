Officers arrest 31
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 31 people from Jan. 26 through Feb. 2, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Michael Lilly, 50, of the 100 block of North Pearl Street, Butler, was arrested Jan. 26 at 6:31 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Alexis Hicks, 23, of the 1200 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested Jan. 27 at 9:08 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on DeKalb County warrants alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor, and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; and contempt.
Laura Burrell, 53, of the 1900 block of West Fox Lake Road, Angola, was arrested Jan. 28 at 1:12 a.m. by the Auburn City Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging her with driving as a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Alex Bates, 32, of the 300 block of West Superior Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with theft, a Level 6 felony.
Norman Tackett, 41, of the 300 block of South Harris Street, Bourbon, was arrested Jan. 28 at 1:10 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a community corrections violation.
Scott Zimske, 51, of the 12000 block of Blackberry Run, Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 28 at 2:25 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with possession of cocaine, a Level 6 , and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor .
Jeremy Justus, 41, of the 18000 block of Cuba Road, Spencerville, was arrested Jan. 28 at 3:24 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nicholas Sturges, 31, of the 400 block of East Cook Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 28 at 7:52 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County body attachment warrant alleging contempt.
Stephen Gamez, 46, of the 2900 block of Oakwood Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 28 at 11:52 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; false identity statement, a Class A misdemeanor; display of altered interim license plate, a Class C misdemeanor; and refusal to identify self, a Class C misdemeanor.
Sara Irvin, 26, of the 3800 block of C.R. 45, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 29 at 9:04 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor, and resisting law enforcement, Class A misdemeanor.
Shane Streets, 41, of the 500 block of C.R. 56, Garrett, was arrested Jan. 29 at 9:04 a.m. by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office n a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Dale Barrand, 45, of the 4800 block of Lafayette Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 29 at 11:48 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with carrying a handgun without a license, Class A-misdemeanor.
Gregory Hummel, 42, of the 2300 block of North Anthony Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 29 at 11:48 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Shane Egly, 22, of the 7100 block of C.R. 28, Butler, was arrested Jan. 30 at 12:02 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Eric Grimes, 31, of the 300 block of Church Street, Jonesville, Michigan, was arrested Jan. 30 at 1:14 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a probation violation.
Johnathan Henderson, 30, of the 1600 block of South Road, Garrett, was arrested Jan. 30 at 1:20 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Dawn Reinoehl, 41, of the 300 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, was arrested Jan. 30 at 4:47 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with theft, a Level 6 felony.
Holly Longardner-Fike, 54, of the 7800 block of East C.R. 300S, Avilla, was arrested Jan. 30 by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Morgan Cusick, 21, of the 700 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested Jan. 31 at 5:22 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony, and operating a motor vehicle never having a valid license, a Class C misdemeanor.
David Landers, 59, of the 500 block of North Jackson Street, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 31 at 6:36 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Mickey Smith, 38, of the 1200 block of Murfreesboro Road, Lebanon, Tennessee, was arrested Jan. 31 at 8:39 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Michael Young, 72, of the 5600 block of Pearl Street, Spencerville, was arrested Jan. 31 at 9:36 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
Robert McKenzie, 36, of the 6500 block of C.R. 427, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 31 at 9:40 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jama Reimschisel, 31, of the 1000 block of Ontario Lane, Auburn, was arrested Feb. 1 at 3:04 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jamie Boller, 34, of the 100 block of West Fourteenth Street, Auburn, was arrested Feb. 1 at 8:57 a.m. by the Indiana State Police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, Class A misdemeanor.
Duke Green, 39, of the 900 block of East C.R. 640N, Fremont, was arrested Feb. 1 at 5:41 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Michelle Rector, 40, of the 900 block of East C.R. 640N, Fremont, was arrested Feb. 1 at 6:04 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Renee Rogers, 42, of the 3000 block of McCormick Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 1 at 10:16 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Bryan Dennis, 31, of the 700 block of International Boulevard, Houston, Texas, was arrested Feb. 2 at 1 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
David Taylor, 28, of the 500 block of Bryant Street, Montpelier, Ohio, was arrested Feb. 2 at 2:50 a.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Regginal Bowens, 30, of the 2900 block of Simcoe Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 2 at 7:51 a.m. by the Indiana State Police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor,
