AUBURN — The annual meeting of DeKalb Farm Mutual Insurance Co. was held Saturday at 1 p.m. in the conference room of their office at 525 W. Michigan Ave., Auburn.
Ken Seigel of The Seigel Group reviewed DeKalb Farm Mutual’s balance sheet, investment report, cash receipts and disbursements. Doug Lockwood of Credent Wealth Partners reviewed DeKalb Farm Mutual’s investment performance. Lockwood has worked with DeKalb Farm Mutual since 2001.
An election of directors was held. Dennis Sutton, Kevin Aldrich and Jason Kreischer were re-elected to serve three-year terms:
Secretary Mandy Capp reviewed figures from 2019. She stressed the importance of DeKalb Farm Mutual’s participation in the community, mentioning its scholarship awards program, the 4-H livestock auction, the Antique Tractor Association and its tractor pulls.
Policyholders were asked to visit DeKalb Farm Mutual’s website at www.dekalbfarmmutual.com, and Capp also mentioned the company’s Facebook page.
Capp said DeKalb Farm Mutual’s rates will remain the same for 2020 and that there has not been a rate increase since 2003.
President Charles Arnett thanked policyholders for their patronage and for attending the meeting. Arnett stressed that DeKalb Farm Mutual is in very good financial shape due to its cash liquidity, financial portfolio and current AM Best A rated reinsurance carrier Grinnell Mutual.
A reorganization meeting was held immediately following the annual meeting. Officers and directors serving include Arnett; Vice-President John Pepple; Treasurer Greg Thrush and Capp, Aldrich, Greg Newcomer, Nolan Johnson, Sutton, David Gurtner, Todd Moughler and Kreischer.
