AUBURN — The Auburn Fire Department is asking for residents’ help in keeping fire hydrants clear of snow.
“When shoveling your driveway and sidewalk, please remove the snow from around the fire hydrant close to your home or property. Clearing the snow around the hydrant and shoveling a path to it from the street will give the fire department the access they need in the event of an emergency,” said Fire Chief Michael VanZile.
“At a fire, the fire department must quickly locate and gain a water supply source from the closest fire hydrant. If a fire hydrant is buried by snow, it is difficult to find and valuable time must be spent digging it out. Remember, water is the main tool firefighters use to extinguish fires. Delays in locating and connecting to the fire hydrant could hamper fire suppression, thereby increasing the risk of injury and additional property damage,” the fire chief said.
“Consider helping a friend, a neighbor with a medical condition, or a neighbor who is elderly by shoveling out the hydrant in front of their home. This act of kindness will benefit the entire neighborhood,” he said. “The Auburn Fire Department would like to thank you in advance for helping to keep hydrants clear of snow, which helps make our communities safer!”
