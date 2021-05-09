AUBURN — Only about one-third of military veterans are receiving the benefits to which they are entitled, Travis Holcomb says.
“They just don’t know it’s there,” Holcomb explained last week.
Ronda Hunkler used to be one of them.
Upon leaving the U.S. Army, “We were not made aware we could qualify for certain benefits and services,” Hunkler told the DeKalb County Council last week.
Some 25 years after she ended her military service, someone at Hunkler’s church suggested she talk to a veterans service officer. That led Hunkler to find help in sending her son to college.
Today, Hunkler is a veterans service officer herself — one of the busiest in northeast Indiana — with Holcomb as her volunteer assistant at the DeKalb County Veterans Service Office in Auburn.
The DeKalb VSO is maintaining files on 6,412 veterans, nearly as many as Allen County, its much larger neighbor to the south — and almost four times as many as neighboring LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties combined, Holcomb said.
DeKalb County’s caseload includes an estimated 1,000 veterans from other Indiana counties and more than 1,000 who live outside the state.
“A veteran can go to any service office they want, regardless of county or state affiliation,” Holcomb said. “We have vets that will drive across multiple counties to get here.”
Veterans find several reasons to travel the extra distance to Auburn.
“Our office has high-level quality service, experience, trained staff, knowledge and integrity,” Hunkler said. The office staff includes assistant Becky Marcum.
“Veterans trust our office … and we build relationships with them and their families, so word of mouth gets out. … We have veterans that come to us from Fort Wayne … from Kendallville, New Haven, Columbia City, Avilla, Angola, LaGrange, Wolcottville, even as far as Hoagland and Decatur.” Hunkler told the County Council.
Veterans from northern Allen County “find it much easier to get up north to see us than to go to downtown Fort Wayne,” Hunkler added.
DeKalb County operates the only full-time VSO north of Fort Wayne. The office at 220 E. 7th St., Auburn, is open five days a week for appointments and takes walk-in clients on Wednesday mornings. In contrast, veterans services offices in LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties are open a total of 24 hours a week combined.
DeKalb County is home to 2,677 living veterans, an estimated 1,200 surviving spouses of veterans, plus dependent children of veterans who are eligible be served by its VSO.
Although home-county residents might keep her busy enough, Hunkler can’t turn away veterans from outside DeKalb County, and wouldn’t if even if she could.
“I don’t want to … they’re in need, and that’s why our numbers are what they are,” Hunkler told the council.
Council President Rick Ring noted that the reputation of the DeKalb office was built by former veterans service officer Brian Lamm — who made the role a full-time job during his 16 years — and Hunkler and Holcomb have maintained it.
Now, they want to keep building their client base, with a request for the council to pay for moving Holcomb from volunteer status to 20 paid hours a week.
“Veterans trust Travis, and we would like to keep him with us,” Hunkler said.
With the extra help, “We want to have the capacity to go out more … and get to those veterans who can’t get to us,” Holcomb said. “It is our duty to serve our veterans, even though they cannot get into the office.”
With Holcomb’s help, the office would reach out to veterans in their homes, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and veterans organizations.
Holcomb served full-time as DeKalb’s veterans officer for 15 months before turning the task over to Hunkler at the start of 2021.
“I was working all the time, literally. … I didn’t want to be a full-time employee right now,” said Holcomb, who served 25 years in the Army and wants to spend more time with his family.
When he stepped down, Holcomb agreed to train Hunkler, and then he continued helping her as a volunteer.
Now, it’s Hunkler who faces an overwhelming caseload. The DeKalb County Commissioners have endorsed the idea of adding Holcomb as part-time help. It’s up to the County Council to decide whether to spend $15,840 to pay Holcomb for the rest of 2021.
Hunkler and Holcomb say it would be a good investment. They point out that in the past three months, their office has captured more than $500,000 in new benefits for DeKalb County veterans alone. The most common claims are for disability and health care.
Upon his retirement in 2019, Lamm recalled that when he began in 2003, the DeKalb VSO office was bringing in about $200,000 per year in benefits to the veterans it served. He said his final year’s total reached $21.6 million.
The council will vote on paying Holcomb at its June 7 meeting, but one member gave positive indications last week.
Councilwoman Amy Prosser said her mother thinks Holcomb is “a rock star” because of his services to their family.
“I just think they’re doing an amazing job on a very small budget,” Prosser said about the VSO staff. “To me, this is an easy ask.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.