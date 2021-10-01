The annual pet parade at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair drew a large number of entrants this year, with the majority of the adults and children coming in costume. The parade featured dogs, horses and even a couple friendly goats. After the judging took place contestants made their way around the block for the parade.
centerpiece
Pets on parade
Andy Barrand
