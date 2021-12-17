WATERLOO — In a continued effort to clean up the blight in downtown Waterloo, the Waterloo Town Council took action on a property at 260 N. Wayne St. during a special hearing, giving the owner 30 days to begin addressing the issues.
The town council heard testimony from each side during an hour-long special hearing Tuesday night before the council’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting.
The issue with the property began earlier this year with a complaint about the business, owned by Rustina Bizwell of Fort Wayne. On Aug. 31, John Williams, code enforcement officer for the Town of Waterloo, inspected the property from the outside of the building.
His findings were that the building was in violation because it was being used solely to store items.
Williams said no progress was made on the building and an interior inspection of the building was done on Nov. 10. Williams, along with Scott Lehman, a certified fire inspector, did an interior inspection of the building with Bizwell’s permission.
That inspection of the building brought several issues to light, deeming the building unsafe and a potential fire hazard.
Lehman, who joined the hearing via phone on Tuesday night, said upon walking into the structure, he found numerous violations.
“The major issues were the electrical issues,” he said.
He said the fuse boxes on the main level and basement level were overloaded for their size. Both levels were also stacked floor to ceiling with miscellaneous boxed items and other items.
“There was very little passageway because of the items,” Williams said about the first floor and basement.
Lehman also cited safety issues with the stairway leading to the basement and second floor apartment. Neither had hand railings.
Lehman and Williams said although there were issues in the second floor apartment, they were more minor compared to those found on the other two floors. The report cited issues with a gas dryer and a water heater in the apartment. It also said there were items stored in the apartment, which is currently being lived in by a relative of Bizwell.
When it was Bizwell’s turn to state her case to the board, she took issue with several of the findings.
She said she had purchased the building between 10-15 years ago with the intention of putting a restaurant in it. Her first initial project was completing the upstairs apartment to make it livable in hopes of one day moving to the area.
She said her original plan was to operate the restaurant and live in the apartment. Bizwell also owns a beauty salon in Butler along with other businesses.
Bizwell said she moved the items — mostly restaurant materials — into the building from a storage unit in Fort Wayne, with hopes of using them for the restaurant. She described the items as everything she would need to open the restaurant.
She claimed that she was still in the process of doing work on the building, claiming new drywall had been installed on the first floor.
“I am tired of putting money into a building for nothing,” Bizwell said in reference to the lack of other businesses in downtown Waterloo. “I have been fixing it as I go. The stuff that is on the list is knit picky. It is a commercial building with commercial stuff in it.”
Upon hearing her response to the issue Jess Jessup, council president, reiterated that the building is being used for storage.
“For 15 years, that building has been in violation of our code,” he said. “I don’t see we have any recourse other than to comply with the enforcement.
“We do want to work with you. We would love to have a business in that space,” he added as he closed the hearing.
Council member Katy Hobbs said she sympathized with the stress of the situation, but felt there was nothing the town could do other than enforce its ordinances.
The council gave an unanimous decision to adopt the inspection report and its findings. Bizwell has to begin work on the building in the next two days then make substantial progress on cleanup in the next 30 days.
Williams said as long as Bizwell makes substantial progress on the violations, he will continue to grant her extensions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.