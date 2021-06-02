GARRETT — A Garrett man is facing multiple charges after allegedly demanding money from his grandmother while holding a knife, threatening to kill her, her family, the neighbors and himself and telling her he planned to burn down her trailer while she and her dog were still inside, according to documents filed in DeKalb Superior Court II Tuesday.
Cole Bowers, 21, of the 1200 block of North Franklin Street, is charged with burglary, a Level 2 felony; robbery armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 3 felony; criminal confinement, a Level 3 felony; and intimidation, a Level 5 felony.
In an affidavit of probable cause for Bowers’ arrest, Garrett Police Officer Tyler L. Strahl said he and Sgt. Duane Days were dispatched to a possible burglary in progress at a home on South Franklin Street on Saturday. When they arrived, they spoke to a woman who told them her grandson had entered her residence and threatened her with a knife.
The woman told police she was sitting at her computer chair in her living room when Bowers opened the front door and walked into her residence. She told police Bowers was holding a knife in his right hand and immediately started yelling at her.
Strahl said the woman told him Bowers was upset because she was not answering her phone and also was angry at her for calling police earlier that week, which caused him to end up in the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
According to the affidavit, the woman said Bowers started waving a knife in front of her while she was still sitting on the computer chair, and as she tried to get up, he put his hand on her head and forced her to sit down.
At one point, Bowers grabbed the woman’s foot and pulled off one of her shoes and told her not to leave. He also slammed her computer monitor on the desk, causing it to stop working, and bashed the screen of her television with the hilt of the knife, Strahl said in the affidavit.
The woman told police Bowers then started ripping down family photos and demanded the woman tell him where she kept the matches so he could set them on fire.
Strahl said Bowers began to demand money from her and started telling her he was going to kill her, her family and then himself. He also told her he would kill the neighbors if they tried to interfere. He told her how sharp the knife was and proceeded to cut his own throat. He told her he had a can of gasoline outside and was planning on burning her trailer down with her and her dog still inside, the affidavit said.
The woman told police she had seen Bowers angry before, but never to that extreme, and she was afraid he actually was going to harm her this time, according to the affidavit.
The woman said when Bowers first walked in, she did not take his threat seriously. However, she quickly realized that he had a “wild look” in his eyes, and she started to realize that he might carry out his threat, the affidavit said.
The woman said she had told Bowers earlier that week that he was no longer welcome at her residence after he had broken her clock, the affidavit said. She told police she had been locking her doors, but forgot to do so after taking her dog out shortly before the incident.
According to the affidavit, Bowers then grabbed the woman’s pocketbook while still holding the knife. He proceeded to go through the pocketbook and was upset the woman did not have any money.
The woman told Bowers she had some quarters in her bedroom. She told police she was so afraid Bowers was going to harm her that she wanted to give him the money so he would go away, the affidavit said.
The woman went into the bedroom and got a red, canvas camera case containing about $4 in quarters. After she handed him the case, Bowers proceeded to walk back into the living room, the affidavit said.
The woman told police she was able to open the back door nearby and jumped off the third stair. She began to try and run away, but Bowers, realizing she was trying to escape, followed her and grabbed her arm, the affidavit said.
The woman told police Bowers then began to pull on her arm, trying to get her to go back inside the residence, but she was able to hold onto an electrical box nearby and yelled to a neighbor for help.
Strahl said as the woman was telling him this, she began “tearing up” and told him she thought if Bowers would have pulled her back into the residence, he was going to stab her to death, the affidavit said.
The neighbor told police he ran over to Bowers and the woman and told Bowers to get his hands off of her, which he did, and then went back into the trailer.
Police found Bowers in an alleyway behind a business in the 100 block of North Randolph Street on Sunday. After seeing an officer in a patrol vehicle, Bowers began walking away and tried hiding behind some outside, walk-in coolers.
He was taken to the Garrett Police Department and, after waiving his Miranda rights, admitted he had gone to his grandmother’s residence the night before to get some cheese sticks, the affidavit said.
Bowers said he and his grandmother got into an argument and, when asked to provide better details, became apprehensive and told police he did not want to talk to them about it, the affidavit said.
Asked how he got a cut on his neck, Bowers told police he ran into a branch. When asked about carrying a knife, he became agitated and refused to talk to police further, the affidavit said.
