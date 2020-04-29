Over the last many weeks, I shared routines of many things and planted ideas of standards that can be set and different routines that could be set up similar in each home to help lessen the confusion for children in the middle of separation or divorce.
What the routine series did not include are other standards that could also change the dynamics of your co-parenting relationship. They are standards and agreed expectations about how you could or should co-parent. What are some expectations that if you both agreed to, you think would change your co-parenting relationship and journey with your ex? Really be honest about your answer to this question. You may even see one of your thoughts show up in this series. They may seem simple, and you may even recognize a few from your current rights and duties in your court order. The end of this series results in a great “agreement” that can be put in place to get started on this journey or it can help to get it back on track.
Much of this is about really applying the four formula parts to successful, respectful and responsible co-parenting and just getting real about what needs to change and using these tools for that change.
My next column will begin the series “Agreed Expectations.” Take a serious look at how the routine series and this agreed expectation series can work together in a way that, if both are used with consistency, how that could most probably change your current co-parenting situation. I encourage you to continue implementing the routine series, while you are beginning to apply these agreed expectations to your co-parenting relationship over the next several weeks. You will be happy that you did.
Through it all, remember that all effort is effort, no matter how small, and all change is change, no matter how small.
I hope you all have a great week.
