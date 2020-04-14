WATERLOO — The town of Waterloo has canceled one public meeting and will conduct another on the Zoom online platform.
A Plan Commission meeting that was scheduled for April 20 will not take place.
The Redevelopment Commission will be conducted by Zoom on April 22 at 4:30 p.m. It may be accessed at https://zoom.us/j/99256671828.
