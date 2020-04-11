INDIANAPOLIS — To assist students and families in filing the 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education will host a second virtual FAFSA Frenzy event Monday from 7-9 p.m. The deadline to file the FAFSA in Indiana is April 15.
Students and families can seek assistance through the commission’s Learn More Indiana social media platforms, which will be manned by commission staff members during the live event. Staff members will be answering common FAFSA questions and posting videos about the FAFSA. People can follow along on social media with the #FAFSAFrenzyIN hashtag.
The event will take place online at Learn More Indiana social media accounts at facebook.com/LearnMoreIN, Instagram (@LearnMoreIndiana) and Twitter (@LearnMoreIN), and by text and phone. To best serve the state, the commission has split the state into eight regions. A full list of counties and associated numbers is available at learnmoreindiana.org. People can reach INvestED any time at (317) 715-9007 for free assistance with the FAFSA.
The commission reminds participants to not share Social Security numbers or other private information over social media and to be patient during the event. Those who are unable to reach someone by phone should leave a voicemail, and someone will return the call when available.
Students and families can contact the commission’s outreach staff and the INvestED team at any time, even after the virtual event concludes.
Assistance with filing the FAFSA is open to anyone, regardless of age, planning to attend or thinking of attending college or some form of postsecondary education in the fall. Filing the FAFSA is an important step in the postsecondary enrollment process for all Hoosier students and families, regardless of socioeconomic status. Having a current FAFSA on file ensures college is as affordable as possible and opens up opportunities for federal, state and institutional financial aid.
Information needed to file the FAFSA:
• Federal Student Aid ID (the FSA ID is a username and password created through the FAFSA website);
• Social Security number;
• driver’s license number;
• student’s and parents’ or guardians’ most recent federal tax returns (IRS forms 1040, 1040EZ or 1040A); students under age 23 require a parents’ or guardians’ information in addition to their own;
• records of money earned, including W-2 forms and recent bank statements; and
• alien registration numbers or permanent residence cards, if students or parents/guardians are not U.S. citizens.
