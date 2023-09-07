GARRETT — With plans for a new aerial ladder truck in park for now, Garrett Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser was given permission by the Board of Works to move forward on listing — but not sending out — specifications to replace the department’s 1972 American LaFrance with an engine instead.
The price tag for the ladder truck brought sticker shock to the Board of Works at its June 21 meeting. Two years ago, the board gave Werkheiser the go-ahead to explore replacement of the department’s 1972 American LaFrance.
After a committee checked out various models for the past 18 months, Assistant Chief Doug Castator said a Pierce model with rear steer option was determined to best fit the department’s needs.
That unit would fit inside the current station that Castator said also needs to be expanded. Since first hearing an estimated price at $1.68 million a year ago, the cost has risen exponentially to $1.945 million — a price too hot for them to handle.
Mayor Todd Fiandt noted three quotes are needed for a fire engine purchase.
In other fire department matters, Werkheiser said he had met with board members regarding coming up with a job description for a full-time fire chief in 2024, with budget deadlines nearing.
The job is currently a part-time position. At a previous session, the board unanimously voted to push back a request to add a full-time firefighter to the payroll until next year.
At issue is the late date of the request the would dramatically change the fire department budget with only few weeks left before a public hearing on the budget on Sept. 19.
In that time period, the board would need to create, approve and write a job description for the position that has received approval by the Garrett-Keyser Township Fire Territory.
Werkheiser also requested an interior window frame dividing the fire and police departments be fixed by the city. The window frame was closed during the recent renovation. Plywood used to cover the space has been painted on the police side, but not on the fire department side. Werkheiser was advised by the mayor it was the responsibility of the fire department to get it fixed.
Police Chief Gerald Kline reported 241 calls for service between Aug. 14 and Sept. 4. There were 10 ordinance calls; nine traffic tickets issued for violations including speeding, parking, texting while driving and operator with no motorcycle endorsement; and 21 traffic warnings.
Kline’s report showed eight property damage accidents and 16 arrests. Officers made 218 business checks during the three-week period.
He told board members that he had received permission from the mayor to advertise for an opening in his department due to one of his officers taking a position at the Auburn Police Department.
Kline also received permission to explore prices for two new vehicles for his department, noting three vehicles would be trade-ins for new models.
Brush pick up throughout town is underway this week, according to Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger. Storm basins have been treated for mosquito control. The department continues to process multiple abates for grass and debris.
The utility recently took possession of a new water wagon to replace the old one that has a broken frame. Work also continues to repaint park signs. The wood pavilion at the pocket park on South Randolph has been treated, he added.
Water Plant Superintendent Pat Kleeman said work continues on service line inventory, and that plans are 90% complete on a set of drawings for a new sewer truck building. Hopes are to move forward in a timely fashion to be able to pour concrete before real cold weather arrives. The structural steel building can be put up in any temperature, Kleeman added.
Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch reported work on North Lee Street is moving forward between Covell and High streets. He thanked the water department for installing a hydreant at the north station to help maintain the heat pump.
He also revisited a request made months ago to adjust the meal allowance for employees on business travel from its current $40/day, which dates back to 2018 rates, to those currently used by the IRS at about $69 per day. Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle said any adjustment would need to be changed in the employee handbook.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 47 code violations between Aug. 15 and Sept. 1, mostly for high grass and weeds, combined with junk and rubbish, and harborage of vermin which includes animals such as stray cats and squirrels. Seven properties are currently active in the court, she added.
A city-wide fall clean-up is planned Saturday, Oct. 28 at Washler Inc. Smurr said abates issued now through then be granted an extension through that date.
A disagreement on who should be handling abandoned vehicles on private properties was brought to the board.
Smurr contends police ask residents to move vehicles off the street and into their own yards, causing a code violation for junk and rubbish in yards. Smurr said such violations should not fall in her job description, as the VIN number and/or license plate needs to be run through the police department anyway.
Fiandt said he is aggravated by the number of junk cars around town and just wants them to get the job done, claiming the enforcement of abandoned vehicles is up to the police department.
A lengthy discussion regarding security systems for City Hall, the police and fire departments, and coverage of city parks continued, with price quotes and options for various suppliers presented by IT director Rick Vie.
Prices for higher levels of security systems range from $64,693 to $132,430 with a basic plan at about $46,000. Fiandt suggested a committee check over the options to present at the next meeting of the board on Sept. 19.
