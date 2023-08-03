AUBURN — The 2024 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application is now available in DeKalb County through the Community Foundation DeKalb County.
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program will provide 147 scholarships statewide, including one scholarship in DeKalb County. The number of scholarships available for each county is based on its population.
LECSP scholarships may be used for otherwise unreimbursed full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year. The special allocation may cover the costs for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.
The program, administered statewide by Independent Colleges of Indiana and locally in DeKalb County through the community foundation, is open to all Indiana residents who:
• graduate from an accredited Indiana high school by 2024 and receive their diploma no later than June 30, 2024;
• intend to pursue a full-time baccalaureate course of study at an eligible college or university in Indiana; and
• meet the criteria specific to their local community foundation. Visit cfdekalb.org for complete information regarding DeKalb County’s application criteria.
Students can learn more about the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship in DeKalb County and apply for this scholarship by visiting cfdekalb.org/scholarship. Applications must be completed and submitted by Aug. 31 to be considered.
Applications will be evaluated on, but not limited to, the following criteria: academics — GPA & class rank, SAT/ACT scores, activities (leadership activities in high school), community service and employment/internship, as well as an essay and an interview. One finalist and two alternates will be nominated by the foundation and their names will be submitted to ICI for final selection of the recipient. The scholarship recipient will be notified in December.
Lilly Endowment created LECSP for the 1997-98 school year and has supported the program every year since with tuition grants totaling more than $486 million. More than 5,000 Indiana students have received Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships since the program’s inception.
The primary purposes of LECSP are: to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
The community foundation has been awarding the scholarship since 1998. The 2024 scholarship will be the 43rd from DeKalb County.
“We are honored to administer this scholarship for our community as a way to identify and acknowledge the high academic and personal achievements of DeKalb County’s best and brightest students,” said community foundation executive director Tanya Young.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.