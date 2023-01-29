AUBURN — Longtime Auburn City Council member Mike Walter has died.
He was 76.
Auburn Police Chief Cory Heffelfinger said his officers were summoned to do a welfare check at 3:15 p.m. at Walter's residence in the 300 block of West 17th St.
Heffelfinger said officers found Walter to be deceased from what appears to be natural causes.
Walter, a Democrat, has represented Auburn's District 5, the southwest portion of the city, for a number of years.
More information may be released later today or tomorrow.
Follow kpcnews.com for updates to this story.
