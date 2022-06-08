GARRETT — Both drivers and multiple passengers in both vehicles complained of pain following a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 2:01 p.m. Tuesday on C.R. 48 at C.R. 19, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department reported.
Police said a 2012 Chevrolet Express van, driven by Terron Gillespie, 51, of Toledo, Ohio, was slowing down in traffic and attempting to turn north onto C.R. 19.
Gillespie complained of neck pain. Police said his vehicle carried eight teenage juvenile passengers. Five of the passengers complained of head pain and were taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.
The driver of the other vehicle, Austin Renfrow, 25, of Garrett, complained of back pain. Two passengers in his 2014 Buick Encore were also injured. Sherrie Renfrow, 45, also of Garrett, complained of stomach pain. A five-year-old male passenger, also of Garrett, complained of nose pain.
Renfrow's vehicle was traveling east in the 1900 block of C.R. 48 at the time of the accident, according to a news release.
Police said the Renfrow vehicle struck the Gillespie vehicle at the intersection. The collision forced the Gillespie vehicle forced into the westbound lane and came to rest facing west. The Renfrow vehicle came to rest facing west in the eastbound lane.
Police said Renfrow was issued a citation at the scene. Both vehicles were determined to be totaled.
County police were assisted by the Garrett and Auburn fire departments, Parkview EMS, C. Noel's Towing and Riverside Towing.
