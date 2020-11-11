WATERLOO — The town of Waterloo will welcome the holiday season with a tree lighting ceremony Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m. in Francis Thomson Memorial Park on Van Vleek Street.
“We will ask businesses, churches and families to place trees in the park and decorate them,” then light them in the ceremony, said Town Manager Pam Howard.
The event will feature visits with Santa Claus, cookies, hot chocolate and caroling.
It should help make up for missing the town’s annual late-night party to watch the lighted Canadian Pacific Holiday Train pass through on the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks.
“We’ve had a lot of feedback about people missing the Holiday Train this year,” Howard told the Town Council at its meeting Tuesday night in the Waterloo Depot.
Canadian Pacific has canceled the train’s two-nation tour because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The railroad is asking people to donate to their local food banks, Howard said.
The town’s most recent holiday celebration, Treats before Dark on Halloween night, was a success, Howard reported. She said the sponsor, Nucor Building Systems, passed out 250 treat bags in 45 minutes.
Howard also reported on discussions about planting a blue spruce tree to replace an aging pine tree in front of the Lions building on Wayne Street at the railroad crossing.
“That tree is kind of an icon for those who live here,” Howard said. “That’s the reason we want to replace it with a larger tree and not a sapling.”
The council approved a new wage matrix system for town employees.
Howard said each employee will receive a base salary, plus added pay for professional licenses, tenure and experience.
Annual raises will be based on performance evaluations, with 3% for an excellent evaluation, 2% for good, 1% for average and 0% for unfavorable.
Council members approved placing a stop sign at Industrial Parkway and Executive Drive near the new TrueCore factory that is now under construction to the west of the Nucor Building Systems plant.
The council approved a speed limit of 10 mph for an alley on the north boundary of Thomson Park.
Council members heard a presentation on how the town is using geographic information systems (GIS) to locate underground utilities.
