AUBURN — County Line Church of God, a local community church with three campuses throughout DeKalb and Allen counties, is launching a new ministry, Celebrate Recovery.
This Christian-based program is a safe place to find community and freedom from the issues that seem to control everyday life, the church stated.
“We all deal with life’s hurts, hang-ups, and habits and no one should attempt to face their hurts on their own,” said program director Scott Barnett.
The church described Celebrate Recovery as a safe and confidential community of struggling people who just get honest about their pain and the negative ways they may see themselves. Through the process, those attending learn to accept that some habits may have developed to escape pain which then has caused destruction in their lives and the lives of those close to them.
“Celebrate Recovery offers a biblically-balanced approach to help bring sustainable recovery and healing. It guides participants toward new healthy truths and life-giving habits as they repair their broken relationships. This is done through a large group meeting that includes worship and testimonies of freedom. Those in attendance are then split into male and female groups to share their stories. No one gives feedback or advice in these small group sessions,” the church said in a news release.
“People are encouraged to walk their journey with Jesus as He does the transformation. However, conversations after the meetings are encouraged for those who especially related to another participant’s story.”
“We see people come in struggling with addictions, anxiety, depression, recovering from a divorce, loss of a job, the loss of a loved one and so on. In fact, the only people who don’t attend are those who haven’t realized they need to be in recovery. I believe we all have hurts, habits or hang-ups that need addressed,” said Barnett.
Duane DuCharme is a local individual who found emotional freedom through attending Celebrate Recovery.
“I was a mess and struggled for years with issues of abandonment, insecurity and depression. Celebrate Recovery gave me the tools to find a better life, trading denial and bitterness for a burning desire to get better. I learned my biggest problem was me, to take ownership in my weaknesses and failures, and to not blame others for my problems and shortcomings. All of us have an issue or issues that are internally troubling. At Celebrate Recovery there is hope, help, and healing for everyone,” DuCharme said.
Launched at a large church in southern California in 1991, Celebrate Recovery has grown to include chapters all over the world.
Celebrate Recovery meets every Monday night at County Line Church’s main campus located at 7716 N. County Line Road E., Auburn. Additional information can be found at countylinechurch.org/celebrate-recovery-cl.
