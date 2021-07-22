AUBURN — After its approval by the Auburn City Council on July 6, the city’s Community Cat Program took another step forward on Thursday after it was approved by the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety.
The Community Cat Program aims to reduce the number of feral cats in the community by implementing a trap, neuter and release policy.
During the July 6 meeting, Mayor Mike Ley said, the program is in its infancy and all of the specifics haven’t been worked out. Once the new DeKalb County Humane Shelter is completed, the program could potentially be operated out of its facility.
The program is modeled after the Allen County SPCA program.
“It is a work in motion. We may find that we need to tweak it,” Ley said. “I think it is a good program. This is the guidelines that we want to start with.”
Carolyn Shelton, president of the DeKalb Humane Society, spoke briefly saying she believes in the program.
“I think it is going to help our community immensely,” she said.
The program works with area veterinarians to spay and neuter feral cats and return them to the wild.
Auburn Fire Chief Mike VanZile brought one issue forward, asking for $733,000 for the purchase of a new fire engine. The board approved the purchase of the fire truck from Sutphen — a company specializing in producing fire trucks — located in Dublin, Ohio.
VanZile said the new truck will replace a 2009 engine, which will be kept as an extra engine at the department.
“Our last new piece came from this company. It is a good piece of equipment,” he said.
The completion of the new build is 15 to 17 months.
Police Chief Doug Harp informed the board of two grants his department recently received. The first, $5,000 from the DeKalb County Drug Free, will be utilized by the department’s narcotics unit. The second was a grant to for the purchase of 75 units of Narcan — a drug used to revive patients suffering from a drug overdose.
After months of discussion, the city is getting closer to taking possession of the old iron bridge from the county that used to span the CSX railroad tracks on C.R. 75. Ley wants to utilize the bridge as a walking bridge over Cedar Creek near 11th Street.
The city will pay $50,000 for the bridge as long as they are able to utilize it after a structural engineer examines it.
The next Auburn Board of Works and Public Safety meeting will be Aug. 12.
