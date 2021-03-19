AUBURN — Plans for an exhibit focusing on entrepreneurs won a major state grant competition for the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
Last Friday, the Indiana Destination Development Corp. awarded the museum $249,725 to create a permanent gallery and exhibition titled the “E.L Cord Gallery of Entrepreneurship.”
The museum will tell the story of entrepreneurship chiefly through the life of E.L. Cord, who led the Auburn Automobile Co. during its peak in the 1920s and 1930s.
“I say he’s the Howard Hughes of the Midwest,” Brandon J. Anderson, executive director and CEO of the museum, said about Cord.
“He put Auburn on the map in a way that it might not have been without him coming here,” Anderson said. “This building wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Cord.”
The museum occupies an art deco building that opened in 1930 as the headquarters and showroom for the auto company.
For the exhibit, “The overarching theme is that E.L. Cord was a major entrepreneurial force in American history,” according to a presentation the museum made to prevail over 29 competitors for the grant.
However, the gallery also will feature videos of present-day entrepreneurs in northeast Indiana, who could include Chuck Surack of Sweetwater, Keith Busse and Mark Millett of Steel Dynamics Inc., Rick James of Metal Technologies Inc. and the Kelley family of Kelley Automotive Group, the presentation added.
“We are going to have several different interactives that are going to be able to test your aptitude for being an entrepreneur” in the gallery, Anderson said.
Designers of the exhibit asked themselves, “How do we excite the next generation? How do we incite in them a desire to be the next leader?” he said.
The exhibit will be created on the first floor, on the south side of museum, in what originally was the automobile company’s experimental wing. It is the only area of museum that has not yet been converted to a professionally designed exhibit space, Anderson said.
Group Delphi of Roanoke is designing the new gallery. The company has worked on previous museum exhibits and specializes in museum and trade show designs, Anderson said.
The gallery will include a 1931 Stinson airplane that belonged to Auburn Automobile Co. The plane is being donated by its owner in Oklahoma.
Phil Allison of Auburn is leading a team of volunteers restoring the airplane.
“It’s always been a dream to have a Stinson” at the museum, because Cord owned the aircraft company, Anderson said.
Vehicles in the exhibit will be a 1933 Checker cab built while Cord owned the company, a 1937 Cord that was his personal car and his BSA motorcycle.
The gallery will display personal items of Cord’s, examples of some of the products his companies produced and snippets from home movies and family scrapbooks.
Cord, who lived from 1894 to 1974, began his career by creating hot rods from used Model T Fords and reselling them. After proving his sales ability with the Moon automobile company in Chicago, he was hired to rescue the struggling Auburn Automobile Co. Through acquiring stock options as rewards for his performance, he became the company’s owner within three years.
Under Cord’s direction, the company produced stylish and powerful Auburn, Cord and Duesenberg automobiles that are considered all-time classics.
Cord expanded his Cord Corp. business empire to control more than 60 companies, chiefly in transportation, including American Airlines and Continental Airlines, Stinson Aircraft, Checker cab and shipbuilders. Time magazine featured him on its cover twice in the 1930s.
Anderson calls Cord “the consummate entrepreneur,” adding, “We have an amazing history and heritage here.”
The exhibit will emphasize that entrepreneurship is a foundation of American business and is alive and well today in northeast Indiana.
“We want to continue to work to grow this area and to show the many strengths that are here and how attractive it is to be in this area and how great these towns are,” Anderson said. “This is an investment not only for the museum … but for our city, our county and northeast Indiana.”
The museum has set a goal to complete the exhibit by the end of this year, a target Anderson calls “very ambitious.” Because the state’s award is a matching grant, the museum still is speaking with potential sponsors for the gallery.
“We continue to dedicate ourselves to be a very relevant museum and one that is attractive to a variety of audiences,” Anderson said. “We can’t do what we’ve done for 47 years. We need to continue to evolve and change.”
