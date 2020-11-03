AUBURN — Two Auburn men suffered injuries when their vehicles collided Tuesday at 3:13 a.m. on Interstate 69, one mile north of the DeKalb-Allen county line, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Zayne E. Cole, 39, complained of lower back pain. Jeffery L. Morgan, 63, complained of pain to his left hand and lower abdomen. Both were transported to a hospital for treatment, police said.
Cole was driving southbound when a deer entered the roadway. He swerved to avoid hitting the deer and overcorrected, causing his 2007 Subaru Legacy to roll over and land upside-down. Morgan’s southbound 1997 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck then collided with the Subaru.
Police rated both vehicles as total losses.
Parkview EMS, the Auburn Fire Department and Allen County Sheriff’s Department assisted county police.
