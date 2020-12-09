WATERLOO — The town of Waterloo will help four needy families pay their overdue water bills, the Town Council agreed Tuesday night.
The town’s water department earned more than $1,200 by selling scrap metal, Town Manager Pam Howard said.
Water department employee Dan Hjelm and superintendent Chris LaLonde suggested dividing the money evenly among the four families to reduce their past water bills, Howard said.
All four families have suffered financial hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
The town contacted the State Board of Accounts, which normally would not permit such a donation, Howard said. The state agency responded that “they will not take exception,” Howard said, and said the state board is encouraging communities to help struggling residents this year.
The Waterloo council will conduct a special meeting Friday at 1 p.m. in Town Hall to sign a resolution for the water bill relief.
Also in the Christmas spirit, Waterloo is inviting residents to nominate their favorite Christmas lighting displays. People can send an email to townmanager@waterlooin.gov, call the town office at 837-7428 or visit Town Hall at 280 S. Wayne St. to nominate an address. The contest also is being promoted on the town website, waterlooin.gov, and the town’s Facebook page.
An evergreen tree that has been a longtime fixture in front of the Lions building on Wayne Street, immediately north of the railroad crossing, will come down soon, Howard said.
“The roots are pushing up, and it’s leaning. There are some dead limbs in it. … Unfortunately, it’s seen its better days,” Howard said.
The Waterloo Lions Club will provide a 7-foot blue spruce as replacement for the tree, she said.
The town is abandoning plans for a major project on Center Street project because of the cost, Howard said.
Original projects estimated the town’s share of the cost at $427,000 over six years, as part of a total $3.3 million project using federal funding. Howard said the town’s share now has been recalculated at $667,000.
“We just don’t feel this is the right time to go for that,” with street funding reduced by the pandemic, Howard said. “We would not be able to do road improvements for six years” on other streets, she said.
The now-scrapped project would have included repaving, sidewalks, lighting and storm drainage.
Waterloo has received $72,933 from the federal CARES Act for coronavirus relief. Howard said the money will go toward salaries for Waterloo’s police officers.
The council voted Tuesday to hire Andrew Kruse as town attorney. He replaces his father, David, who has retired after serving as town attorney for nearly a half-century.
“Andrew has done a phenomenal job for us” since filling in after his father’s retirement earlier this year, Howard said.
The council and Kruse signed a contract for 2021 that will pay the attorney a retainer of $4,138, which includes attending regular council meetings, and $153 per hour for litigation and extra meetings.
Andrew Kruse also represents the DeKalb County Plan Commission, DeKalb County Board of Zoning Appeals and Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Howard thanked the council for funding her training over the past two years. She earned her certified public management certificate in November
“I’m happy that they invested in me that way,” Howard said. She became the town manager a year ago, after previously serving as deputy town manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.