AUBURN — Four people were sentenced for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Sperior Court I Monday and Wednesday.
Judge Adam Squiller imposed the following sentences Monday:
Jason Tindall of the 400 block of Harrison Street, Garrett, was fined $100 for hunting deer with the aid of bait, a Class C misdemeanor.
Malcolm Warner of the 2800 block of Dupont Commerce Drive, Fort Wayne, was fined $100 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Judge Pro Tem Kevin Likes imposed the following sentences Wednesday:
Ranjit Singhghotra of Hungry Harbor Road, Valley Stream, New York, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except four days, which have been served, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $150. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Michael Quackenbush of the 300 block of East Covell Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration, to be served on home detention as a term of probation, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $50. His driving license was suspended for 180 days.
