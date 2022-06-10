Driver suffers laceration in crash
AUBURN — One driver was treated for an arm laceration while the other driver refused medical treatment in a two-vehicle crash at 4:28 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West 7th Street and Touring Drive, Auburn Police reported.
David J. Kamer, 28, of Garrett, was treated by Auburn firefighters for an arm laceration. He was driving a 2021 Tesla. Timothy Brown, 69, of Fort Wayne, refused medical treatment. He was driving a 2018 Acura Rox.
Police said Kamer was turning into the parking lot of a business and observed that one of the lanes was stopped, so he began his turn. Brown was traveling west on 7th Street in the other lane and struck the rear of the Kamer vehicle.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to damage. Police estimated total damage to be between $5,001-$10,000.
