Fort Wayne man injured in Tuesday crash
LAOTTO — A Fort Wayne man suffered minor bleeding to the elbow/lower arm area following a crash reported just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of S.R. 3 and C.R. 68, according to Indiana State Police.
Police said Robert C. Fullerton, 69, of Fort Wayne, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox north on S.R. 3, crossing C.R. 68 as a 2016 International dump truck, driven by Dennis L. Meredith for T-E Inc. of Fort Wayne, was traveling east on C.R. 68.
Meredith told police he stopped in the median of the four-lane divided highway, looked for northbound traffic, did not see the Fullerton vehicle, and continued to cross the northbound lanes.
Police said the vehicles did not collide, but Fullerton swerved to the right to avoid colliding with Meredith’s dump truck. Police said Fullerton’s vehicle left the edge of the roadway and entered a ditch, overturned, and came to rest on its roof.
According to a narrative in the crash report, police believe the crash was caused by the dump truck failing to yield right-of-way to the Fullerton vehicle.
