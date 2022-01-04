AUBURN — The Auburn Arts Commission Inc., has announced the 2022 Snowbound Writers’ Creative Writing Contest for poetry and fiction.
Entries will be accepted Jan. 10 through Feb. 18. They should be mailed to Snowbound Writers’ Contest, 410 Hawthorne Place, Auburn, IN 46706.
Short stories must not exceed 2,000 words. Poems are limited to 20 lines or less. Participants may enter both categories, but may submit no more than three poems and one short story. A first-place winner may not enter the same category for a period of two years, but may submit in another category.
Prizes of $150 will be awarded for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place. Judges may wish to award an honorable mention but honorable mention recipients do not receive a monetary award. If a person wins more than one award in each category, the prize will be awarded for the entry with the higher number of points, and the next person in line will be recognized as the next-place winner.
The contest is open to anyone who is 18 years or older who resides in or is employed in DeKalb County.
Participants are asked to submit two copies of each entry along with one cover sheet for all the entries submitted listing the titles and classifications (poetry or short story). Include the author’s name, address, phone number, and email address, if available. The name of the author must not appear on the actual entry. Manuscripts will not be returned. Winners will be notified approximately two months after the deadline.
Material should be double spaced or 1/15 spaced and typewriter- or computer-generated on white paper. There should be no art work.
For publication purposes on the Auburn Arts Commission website, winners should be able to provide their work electronically.
Judging is done by a person, or persons, knowledgeable about the craft of writing, editing or publishing; has taught creative writing or literature; or who has been published as a writer or poet. The arts commission tires to select judges who do not reside in DeKalb County. Judges are paid an honorarium by the arts commission.
