WATERLOO — Waterloo Grant Township Public Library has released its schedule of events for December.
Weekly Programs are:
• Bridge Club, Tuesday, 1-4 p.m.;
• Bridge Club, Wednesday, 1-3 p.m.;
• Yoga, Wednesday, 6-7 p.m.;
• Sit and Stitch, Thursday, 9-11 a.m.; and
• Storytime, Thursday, 10-11 a.m.
Special programs will be:
• Children’s Craft Program, Dec. 7, 10:30 a.m. to noon; and
• Ronald McDonald Care Mobile Clinic, Dec. 9, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information on any event, people may visit the library at 300 S. Wayne St.
