AUBURN — The first-ever Godfathers Geared Up for Kids event will take place Saturday at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St., Auburn.
The all-ages, all-day event will benefit the Children First Center that serves families in DeKalb, Steuben, Noble, LaGrange, Whitley and Allen counties.
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., with kickstands up at 11 a.m. for a motorcycle ride to several stops. Tickets cost $20 per bike.
The event will feature a car and motorcycle show, bounce houses, carnival-style games, auctions, a 50-50 drawing, a swap meet, a beer tent operated by The Four Crowns, food trucks, a DeKalb Humane Society visit, a horsedrawn wagon and hayrides.
Music will feature Rekt, Kyle Haller Band, DC Fuzzz and Randy Kimball. Activities will continue until 11 p.m.
Both admission and parking will be free of charge.
