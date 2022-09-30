This year’s DeKalb County Free Fall Fair featured a wide variety of musical genres for fair goers to enjoy from country to 80s hair band rock.
The four nights of concerts on the main stage began Wednesday with some old-fashioned country with Larry Fleet, Megan Moroney and Megan Mullens and Side Piece taking the stage on a cold fall evening.
Things heated up Thursday night with DeKalb County favorite REKT taking the stage in front of a large crowd. The rock ‘n’ roll hits continued with That Arena Rock Show featuring the music of AC/DC, Poison, Van Halen, Guns n’ Roses, KISS, Aerosmith, Def Leppard and Bon Jovi.
The rock music continued Friday night with area favorite Set the Hook and CRUSH, the Bon Jovi experience.
Country music lovers are in luck because this year’s fair comes to a close with two high-powered country music bands on Saturday night at 7 p.m. The Band Cheyenne will take the stage ahead of Little Texas.
