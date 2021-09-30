HUNTERTOWN — The DeKalb Baron Brigade placed third, winning for best music among Open Class B bands at the Carroll Invitational at Huntertown Saturday.
North Side placed first at 65.400, tying with second-place Plymouth for best general effect. Plymouth had a score of 64.250 and DeKalb had a score of 63.350.
East Noble (61.550) was third, followed by Columbia City (57.950) and Huntington North (54.100).
“With the weather being what it was last week, we focused a lot on music, and that definitely showed in their performance,” said Baron Brigade percussion director Randy Lemish.
“These kids are incredibly passionate about their show,” Baron Brigade director Shanna Lank added. “They dig the concept. They dig the music, which equals putting on a high-energy show.”
Knox, Angola and Concordia competed in Open Class C, Bishop Dwenger performed in Scholastic Class A, Manchester performed in Scholastic Class B, and Carroll performed in exhibition. No other scores were posted on the inbands.com website as of Monday morning.
