AUBURN — Volunteers are invited to stop by and help at the newly certified Indiana Native Plant Garden for butterflies and bees at the Eckhart Public Library Teen Library during Teen Garden Club each Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Participants weed and maintain the bee and butterfly garden, as well as the fruit and vegetable garden. Participants will gain hands-on experience with gardening. In addition to weeding and routine maintenance, the club will be using a rain barrel system, creating garden signage and harvesting garden produce.
The library is highlighting one of its newest items, “The Unhoneymooners” by Christina Lauren. Olive is known to be the unlucky sister, and her streak continues when her sister’s entire wedding party falls ill, minus best man and Olive’s nemesis, Ethan. When it’s suggested that Olive and Ethan go on the honeymoon trip to Maui, the two call a temporary truce to enjoy the vacation, but suddenly Olive finds herself not disliking Ethan too much after all. Find this romantic read at the Auburn Plaza location.
Here’s what else is happening around the library campus July 29-Aug. 3:
• Teen Garden Club: The group will meet Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Teen Library.
• Kids in the Kitchen is a chance to experience food firsthand, from dicing to dining. Each week the group will cook something new. The group will meet Thursday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library.
• Knifty Knitters: Beginning and experienced knitters and crocheters are welcome. Help with a problem pattern is available from this group, which meets Thursday from 6-7:45 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
