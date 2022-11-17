WATERLOO — DeKalb High School world bio students have been examining nutrition in the annual project, Global Grit.
Freshmen students in the project-based learning class of Christina Lapham and Isaiah Mortorff’s project based learning class have been studying the topic from many different perspectives.
In biology, the students learned about how food breaks down in the body by studying essential biological macromolecules.
In world geography, students have been exploring human population on a global scale and the characteristics of rising human population and the implications.
In consumer communications class, Jennifer Evans has been teaching students about financial budgeting, specifically when it comes to meal planning and grocery shopping. In addition to the classroom content, students have been learning about food insecurity with the project’s main community partner, Jeremiah Otis, director of innovation at Fortify Life.
At the beginning of the project, students met with numerous community professionals to spark topic ideas for writing a Global Grit-themed essay to be submitted to the New York Times STEM Writing Contest. Community partners are: Nicole Johnson-Smith, community outreach director, Northeastern Center; Kaylee Casper, Nurse Practitioner, Dr. Scott Armstrong’s office; Bill Easley, autism program manager, Bowen Center; Selah Napier, eating disorder overcomer; Jeremiah Otis, director of innovation, Fortify Life; Thomas Arend, clinical dietician, Parkview DeKalb; and Sherrie Walker, Nurse Practitioner, DeKalb schools and St. Martin’s Health Clinic.
Each speaker met with the students in small groups to discuss how food has an impact on the kind of work they do in the medical field, mental health field, as well as daily life. Students used this shared knowledge to research more material and the essay topics included eating issues that children with autism experience, how food impacts mood and energy levels, the long term effects of vaping, and how gut microbiota influences a person’s diet, just to name a few. Students will submit their work in early spring for the competition.
As part of the project’s culmination, the students received an $800 dollar grant from the Community Foundation of DeKalb County and an $800 grant from Fortify Life. In teams, students prepared a three-day grocery list for a family of four with a budget of $100 per team. Teams had to create a menu of three meals per day as well as calculate the nutritional value of each meal. Students had to also consider the caloric intake per meal as well as the amount of food groups used over the course of the plan.
After grocery lists were finalized, the students shopped at the Auburn Walmart for all of the food items as well as a bonus of $350 in toiletries. The students delivered all of the groceries to the Warm a Heart food pantry in Waterloo.
Toni Werner, Warm-A-Heart’s director, shared with the students that the donation will greatly help local families.
The class thanks Fortify Life and the Community Foundation of DeKalb County for their generous donations.
