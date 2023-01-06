AUBURN — An Auburn man has been charged with the attempted murder of two police officers after an incident that occurred late Thursday night and into Friday morning.
Cory D. Carico, 34, of the 1400 block of Hideaway Drive, faces two charges of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony; and a habitual offender enhancement. A charge of operating while intoxicated is pending, police said.
According to a police news release, at 10:44 p.m. Thursday, the Auburn Police Department responded to the area of South Wayne Street for a report of a possibly intoxicated driver. A short time later, Auburn Police Officer Kyle Woods and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Derrick Burgett located the reported vehicle in the 1900 block of South Wayne Street exceeding the urban speed limit.
A short time later, Woods attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a black 2019 Toyota Tacoma driven by Carico. Police said Carico failed to stop for Woods and a pursuit ensued. Burgett took lead officer in the pursuit with Woods directly behind. During the pursuit, Carico fired multiple gunshots from an AR-15 style rifle in the direction of Burgett and Woods, police said in a news release.
Carico drove across S.R. 8 into a field approximately 300 yards before the truck became stuck in the mud. Carico exited his vehicle and fired multiple shots in the direction of additional responding officers, according to police.
The Auburn Police Department Emergency Response Team and Steuben County Sheriff’s Department Special Response Team responded to the scene to assist with officers. The Auburn Police Department Air Support Unit (drone) was able to see inside Carico’s vehicle and determined he was the only one inside the vehicle, police said.
After an approximately four-hour standoff, members of the responding SWAT teams were able to deploy non-lethal distraction devices and chemical munitions allowing them to extract Carico from the vehicle without further incident. Law enforcement did not fire any gunshots during the incident and no law enforcement officers were injured during the incident, police said.
Carico was transported to Parkview DeKalb Hospital for medical clearance before being transported to the DeKalb County Jail, where he was incarcerated.
Auburn Police Department was assisted on the scene by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department Special Response Team, Butler and Garrett police departments, Auburn Fire Department, Parkview EMS and the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office.
Police said a criminal charge is merely an accusation. Every defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
