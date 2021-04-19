AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents over a three-day period from Saturday through Monday.
In total, 137 cases have been confirmed in the first 19 days of April — an average of 7.2 per day. However, in the past seven days, the county has reported 68 cases for an average of 9.7 per day.
Monday’s new patients include six between 11-20 years old; nine between ages 21-30; five from 31-40 years old; seven in the 41-50 age bracket; two between 51-60 years old; two in the 61-70 age bracket and one between 71-80 years old.
Of the 137 cases reported in April, only six involve patients over the age of 70.
The new patients bring the total to 4,147 DeKalb County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported March 24, 2020.
A total of 78 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department. The most recent death was reported March 25, although a state report over the weekend of April 10-11 identified a new death that does not appear to be reflected in the county’s report.
The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday that 770 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 708,779 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
To date, 12,818 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of three from the previous day. Another 408 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,336,468 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,334,030 on Sunday. A total of 9,458,498 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, Hoosiers can visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
Appointments are still available at the mass vaccination site at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering the Pfizer vaccine. The Gary clinic is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT at 2401 Harrison St., Gary, IN 46407. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft. Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available onsite.
As of Monday, a total of 3,747,830 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,174,794 first doses and 1,573,036 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
