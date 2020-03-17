AUBURN — The Auburn Parks and Recreation Department is planning its inaugural 5K Freedom Run/Walk for Saturday, May 16, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Heimach Center 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Pre-registration begins Monday with a fee of $10. Registration will be available on the day of the event beginning at 8 a.m. with a fee of $12.
Events for the day will include the 5K race and the fifth annual Charity Car Show presented by the Heimach Center.
More race and registration information is available by calling 925-2997 or visiting the City of Auburn Indiana Government Facebook page under the events tab.
The Parks and Recreation Department has added recreation coordinator Hunter Hiatt to its staff.
Hiatt is a December graduate from Trine University with a degree in sports management and four years of experience playing on the varsity football team.
