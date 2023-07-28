HUDSON — The Indiana Northeastern Railroad Co. will celebrate over 130 years of regional history this weekend during its first-ever Railroad Open House at its locomotive maintenance facility at 209 S. Noll St. in Hudson. Admission is free.
On Saturday and Sunday, over 1,000 passengers and many more are expected to attend the event, which will feature the display and operation of four historic steam locomotives owned and operated by area nonprofit organizations.
While train rides are sold out, the public is welcome to attend and enjoy live entertainment, food from local vendors, and a collection of historic railroad passenger cars and displays.
“The railroad first came to Hudson in 1893 and was part of a vital link that helped build our neighboring communities and connect them to the rest of the country,” said Andrew Hershman, marketing and sales director. “This weekend is cause for celebration as the Indiana Northeastern has spent 30 years re-investing in the line to the point where it now supports hundreds of local jobs and can boost both freight and tourism industries.”
The railroad open house will feature the operating attractions of the Little River Railroad from Coldwater, Michigan and the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, which has partnered with the Indiana Northeastern to create the Indiana Rail Experience, a rail-tourism attraction that has welcomed thousands of visitors from around the country to the region since 2022.
The open house is sponsored in part by the Indiana Northeastern, JICI Construction, Steuben County Tourism Bureau, Steuben County Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of DeKalb County.
A link to the open house and schedule of events, train rides and excursions is available at indianarailexperience.org.
The family-owned Indiana Northeastern Railroad began operations in December 1992 on nearly 130 miles of track in southern lower Michigan, northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. The Indiana Rail Experience operates seasonal excursions over the tracks of the Indiana Northeastern, including sections of the former Wabash Railroad, New York Central’s former Fort Wayne & Jackson line and the Lake Shore & Michigan Southern Railway. Six New York Central stations remain on the line. For more information, visit inerailroad.com.
Fall color excursions
Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society will operate the new Fall Color Train in Michigan and Indiana this October.
These all-day excursions feature historic Nickel Plate Road steam locomotive No. 765, photo run-bys, open vestibules, and a variety of accommodations — from open-air cars, first class, and an exclusive private Pullman for chartering.
The steam- and diesel-powered trips will run from Hillsdale, Michigan, to Angola on 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 14 and 15. Tickets costs from $99 for open air class to $879 for first class Paul Revere table. Woodland Stream suites are available for $497.00-$579.00 and the private car Norfolk & Western 300 is $6,500.
For full details, see indianarailexperience.org.
