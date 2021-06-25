One driver injured in U.S. 6 crash
CORUNNA — A Fremont man complained of neck and back pain following a two-vehicle crash at 1:30 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 6 near C.R. 00 West, the DeKalb-Noble county line, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department reported.
Eric Wills, 48, of Fremont, was driving east on U.S. 6 in a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox when he slowed due to a semi on the shoulder of the road in the eastbound lane when his vehicle was struck from behind by an eastbound 2000 Ford F-150, driven by Billy Rippy, 32, of Waterloo.
Wills was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Police said as Wills slowed for the semi, which was attempting to get back into traffic, Rippy struck the rear of the Wills vehicle.
Rippy did not report any injuries, police said. Both vehicles were total losses, according to a news release.
County police were assisted by Parkview DeKalb EMS and the Corunna Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.