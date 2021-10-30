AUBURN — Parkview DeKalb Hospital recently was recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association, in partnership with Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Kris Box, for its commitment to infant and maternal health.
The announcement was made at the second annual INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program, held as a virtual event.
INspire, funded by the Indiana Department of Health’s Safety PIN grant, was developed to implement the delivery of best-practice care for Hoosier moms and babies and recognize hospitals for excellence in addressing key drivers of infant and maternal health.
PDH earned the Hospital of Distinction recognition based on implementing best practices in six key areas, including infant-safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use, obstetric hemorrhage and maternal hypertension.
“We’re so pleased to receive this recognition of our Family Birthing Center team’s focus on measures that get our moms and babies off to a strong start together,” said Tasha Eicher, PDH president. “We want every family to have a safe, healthy birthing experience that supports their needs and gives moms the tools to feel confident in caring for their little ones.”
Also earning the Hospital of Distinction recognition were Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital, Parkview Whitley Hospital, Parkview Hospital Randallia and Parkview Regional Medical Center. Parkview LaGrange Hospital was recognized in the 2021 Category of Excellence for demonstrating success in safe sleep, breastfeeding and perinatal substance use.
“Indiana hospitals are grateful for the leadership of Gov. Holcomb and Dr. Box and are thrilled to be a partner in Indiana’s effort to reduce infant mortality,” said IHA President Brian Tabor. “We look forward to building on the progress we’ve made.”
Indiana Hospital Association serves as the professional trade association for more than 170 acute care, critical access, behavioral health, and other specialized hospitals in Indiana.
Parkview DeKalb Hospital is located at 1316 E. 7th St. in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.