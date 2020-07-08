AUBURN — Attorney Zachary M. Lightner has opened his own law practice in Auburn.
His practice focuses on business and corporate law, real estate, estate planning and probate, civil litigation, family law, and criminal defense. The office is at 129 S. Main St.
Lightner serves as a member of the board of directors for the Community Foundation of DeKalb County, YMCA of DeKalb County, Auburn Main Street, the DeKalb Chamber Partnership, and the United Way of DeKalb County. He is a member of the Lions Club and Auburn Elks and the Auburn First United Methodist Church.
Lightner formerly worked for Mefford Weber and Blythe and the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office and most recently, Burt Blee.
He and his wife, Kristin, live in Auburn with their two children.
