GARRETT — “It’s been a very good year for us,” Garrett Mayor Todd Fiandt said in his State of the City address Thursday morning in City Hall.
As of Oct. 25, some $33 million had been invested in the Garrett, up quite a bit from the previous year, he began.
“I don’t know if it is just dumb luck or the result of trying to make a better business climate for some to come to Garrett to open a business,” he added. “Either way, we’ve been fortunate enough to have several come here to give it a go.”
New activity at the south side of town includes The Rail Yard Center that is home to recently opened Westwind Furniture, Shear Bliss Salon, Classic Cabinet Company, Coterie Pizza and another addition to Diederich Storage. Other new businesses are Eye Candy, LaLos Mexican Restaurant and Red Stagg Investments who set up an automatic ice and water machine service a few months ago.
Plevna Implement Company has built a new farm implement and garden equipment store at S.R. 8 and Wiant Drive. Van’s Home Center is in the process of building a 100,000-square-foot warehouse at C.R. 19 and S.R. 8.
Additions were also made to F&H Warehouse on Taylor Road, Mossberg Hubbard Spool, Hometown Graphics, Diederich Self Storage and Walmart Distribution Center.
Fiandt is also proud of the 17 roads that were either resurfaced or rebuilt in 2022 though the Community Crossing matching grant program, most of which were on the north side of town. Plans for 2023 include resurfacing of Houston Street from the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center to Hamsher Street.
Forty older trees along Randolph Street in the S.R. 327 right-of-way were removed as part of the Judy Morrill Beautification Project. More than 70 trees have been planted, as well as new sidewalks installed on both sides of the street for phase two of the project that now extends south near the Dave’s Burgers location. Fiandt thanked Morrill for her generosity in funding the project.
The abandoned Torco Station in the 700 block of South Randolph Street has been demolished and the site has been remediated to state standards. A pocket park has been built on the site that includes a cedar pavilion for the public use, Fiandt added. Plans call for solar lighting and more trees to be planted this year.
A gathering place is planned at the site of a burned out building at 109 S. Randolph Street that has since been demolished. Fiandt said a shed built by Garrett High School students will be placed on the empty lot that will serve as a popcorn stand with profits to go the parks department. Clubs, organizations and other non-profit groups can also use the stand for fundraisers.
“I am hoping each time we add little items like this popcorn stand, as we did the benches, bike racks and drinking fountains, that this will get folks out of their cars or on a bike or foot downtown and create some vibrancy for this city,” he said. “Judging by what I have seen when I am out watering the flowers (in the downtown area) in the summer, there are people using these benches, so it seems to be working.
“I hope we can continue to improve (Randolph Street) by continuing to make it eye-appealing. Many folks who live on Randolph seem to have worked on the appearance of their homes and it shows,” he added, noting many comments he has heard from people who come through town and remark how things have been cleaned up and how it looks much nicer.
City parks are nice, but always need a bit of TLC, Fiandt said.
He pointed out the pond in Ocker Park is stocked with catfish, koi, bluegill, bass and tilapia and the water quality meets standards for cleanliness, contrary to some Facebook postings.
A nine-hole disc golf course at Ocker Park will be completed this summer through a grant from Ambassador Enterprises. A pickle ball court will be built in either Feick or Union park. A donation has also been received to build a concrete corn hole course at one of the city parks.
City water and sewer utilities have seen upgrades in 2022, including a new storm sewer to alleviate flooding around some homes on the north side of town. The city is also rebuilding one of the water softeners, as well as other normal duties at the plant to keep everything in working order.
Plans are also in the works for a new screw press at the wastewater plant to provide better service to residents.
In order to grow, Garrett also needs utility upgrades, Fiandt said.
“We need to look into getting prepared for increasing our capacity for all of our utilities,” he said. “This will be a costly venture and we will not be able to do things all as once — at least I don’t want to. We don’t need the extra strain on consumers all at once.”
While customers might complain about utility rates, Garrett is not that much different from other cities in comparison. Fiandt said the city was denied a grant because the sewer bills were not at the $100 charge. Currently, the minimum charge is $47.76 per month.
“We are a city that people talk well of. This has been a slow build from long before I was ever in office,” he said. “This was done by those well before me. They laid the ground work for Garrett to be a great place to call home. We are just continuing the task.”
Announces bid for third term
At the conclusion of his address, Fiandt announced his candidacy for a third term as mayor after being on the fence for a while.
“I talked with some people last couple weeks who made it pretty clear that I should run — because they asked me if I liked the job. I said I have had a very good time at this. There are days when I want to jump out the window with my hair on fire and then come back — but it is a very rewarding job,” he said.
To date, council members Todd Sattison and Bobby Diederich have also filed for re-election, as well as Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle.
“This is a very good team. I think we’ve made a very good strides,” Fiandt said. “I am very happy because we have been able to get a lot done.”
He also thanked department supervisors for their work over the past year.
“Whether you’ve got a shovel in your hand or foreman, you guys help make a great team. I would like to say let’s take the year 2023 and let’s kick the daylights out of it.”
