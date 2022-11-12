Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
6:30 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, town hall.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser St.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser St.
6 p.m. —DeKalb County Board of Zoning Appeals, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
6:30 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, administrative office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo. The public is invited to attend virtually at vimeo.com/event/39207. A closed executive session to discuss personnel will take immediately following the meeting.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, City Hall Council Chamber, 130 S. Randolph St.
6 p.m. — Corunna Town Board, town hall, 102 N. Bridge St.
6:30 p.m. — Butler/Wilmington Fire Territory Board, Butler fire station, 700 W. Main St. The board will consider the 2023 budget and any other matter brought before it.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
5 p.m. — DeKalb County Economic Development Commission Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
6 p.m. — City of Auburn Tree Commission, council chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board, meeting at the DeKalb County Airport terminal building conference room, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn.
1:30 p.m. — DeKalb County Election Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.