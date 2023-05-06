Property taxes are
due Wednesday in DeKalb County
AUBURN — Spring property taxes are due Wednesday, May 10, for all DeKalb County property owners.
DeKalb County Treasurer Sandi Wilcox reminds property owners to check the back of the tax bill statement for the payment options that are available or visit the DeKalb County Treasurer’s website, lowtaxinfo.com/dekalbcounty.
Banks accepting payments include the DeKalb County branches of Community State Bank, Horizon Bank, Garrett State Bank and Farmers & Merchants State Bank. Please remember to bring your payment coupons and you do not need to bank at these branches to make your payments there.
Parcels that are unpaid after May 10 are considered delinquent and additional penalties will apply.
For questions, contact the treasurer’s office at 925-2712 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
