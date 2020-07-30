AUBURN — The Eckhart Public Library on Saturday will celebrate the four-year anniversary of the library's launch with the Evergreen Indiana Consortium, made up of more than 125 other Indiana public libraries, school libraries and more.
Started by a group of 20 collaborating libraries in 2007, Evergreen Indiana’s goal was to create an open-source library system that allowed members to share items, resources and systems with one another. In the years that have followed, Eckhart Public Library patrons have participated in receiving some of the consortium’s 7 million items, ranging from books across various age ranges and formats, to new items in the Library of Things, such as cake pans and label makers.
The library has expanded curbside and home delivery services for patrons who feel more comfortable staying in their cars or homes, and those who are interested in receiving items this way should visit the library’s website at epl.lib.in.us and choose either curbside pickup or home delivery on the home page for more information.
Evergreen Indiana cards work at all county libraries in the area.
"The library is so proud to have this wonderful system in place for our community and with our Evergreen Indiana partner libraries throughout DeKalb County and across the state, and hope to continue this wonderful partnership for years to come," the library said in a news release.
