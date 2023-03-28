BUTLER – The City of Butler will be looking for new supervision over its utilities.
At the March 20 City Council meeting, Eric Dohner, who has served in that role for just over three years, submitted his resignation. His last day is this Friday.
Before that position, Dohner had worked in city utilities for many years.
It was a busy night for the council and Board of Works, who accomplished several tasks.
In the earlier meeting, the Board of Works heard a report from Dohner, who is also a member of Butler’s parks and recreation board, that that board has decided to replace individual worn out pieces in South Side Park rather than replacing the entire play set.
Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck said while the replacement cost is about $100,000, total replacement of the play set is significantly more.
The Board of Works agreed to enter into a guaranteed energy savings performance contract with Bowen Engineering for the North Broadway utility project. That project will improve the water, waste water and storm water utilities along North Broadway in a total amount of $4,749,374.
Wastewater Superintendent Scott Lanning said the new first clarifier was tested March 22. Replacement of parts on the second clarifier was to begin yesterday.
Fire Chief Jimmie Eck said the department hopes to have the new rescue-engine in service at the beginning of April.
City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said the DeKalb County Commissioners approved a resolution to transfer ownership of the former humane shelter at 5221 U.S. 6 to Butler. He said the commissioners also terminated a 99-year lease with the humane shelter in order to sell the property to the city.
The Board of Works approved an inter-local agreement that the city would not operate any business related to animals on the property. Later, the City Council approved a similar measure. The fire department intends to use the property for training.
The City Council conducted separate public hearings for water and waste water rate increases. Dean Rogers from Baker Tilly reviewed the changes.
New sewage rates would go into effect after passage in April 2023. Eck said the rate increase came in at 11% compared to the advertised 15%.
Under the sewage rate ordinance, sewage would be charged at $16.34 per 1,000 gallons up to the first 10,000 gallons per month. A meter of 5/8 to 3/4 inch would be $40.77.
Eck said the new water rates are scheduled to go into effect July 1, 2024. Under the ordinance, water would be $12.04 per 1,000 gallons up to the first 10,000 gallons per month. A water meter of 5/8 to 3/4 inch would be $30.10 for 2,500 gallons used.
Amy Prosser, who owns East Side Wash on South Broadway with her husband Bruce, said the rate increases would hurt their business.
After review, the council voted to retain the original cemetery lot increases. The new rates will be $850 for a full burial lot, $640 for a cremation plot and $425 for a baby lot.
The council also amended the ordinance to stipulate that two cremations or one body and one cremation be allowed per plot.
In a related note, Dohner said cemetery cleanup at Butler Cemetery and Butler Memorial Gardens will continue through Friday.
The City Council voted to purchase the property at 101 E. Main St. for $76,500.
Hollabaugh updated the council on the vacant Engineered Materials building.
He said the city is pursuing a comfort letter with SES Environmental for the property. A comfort letter says the city is not liable for any contaminants found since it does not own the property.
Hollabaugh also informed the council that a phase I environmental review is now only good for 180 days.
The council authorized Hollabaugh to pursue a tax sale certificate from the DeKalb County Commissioners, like the city did in acquiring the former Butler Company property on South Broadway.
At Eck’s request, the council approved the first payment from Office of Community and Rural Affairs to Henderson Construction in the amount of $70,394.69. Inspiration Ministries will make a payment of $10,735.31 for a total payment of $81,130.00 for the construction of two recovery houses in the 400 block of Depot Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.