AUBURN — DeKalb County Judge Kevin Wallace Thursday set procedures for hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I as county buildings begin to reopen.
The DeKalb County Commissioners Monday approved a policy for reopening the DeKalb County Courthouse and other county offices Monday for appointments only and with certain conditions, including visitors wearing masks, sanitizing their hands immediately and practicing social distancing. The policy will be in effect for at least two weeks.
Under Wallace’s procedures, anyone who is a party to a court proceeding in Superior Court I and who has a hearing scheduled on or after May 4 is expected to appear. Parties appearing are expected to comply with the guidelines in the protocol pertaining to masks, hand sanitizing and social distancing.
Those who feel ill are requested not to come to court and should contact their attorney to request a continuance. Those who do not have an attorney or a public defender should call the court at 925-4723 to ask for a continuance.
The public may attend a hearing at the discretion of the court. Social distancing will be required in all proceedings and the numbers of people will be limited, based on the capacity of the courtroom.
Anyone who wishes to attend a hearing in which he or she is not a party must call the court at 925-4723 at least one day in advance of the hearing to receive permission to attend. Those who do not call and receive permission to attend will not be admitted.
Credentialed members of the press may attend hearings in person and should call the court at least one day in advance so arrangements can be made to have them admitted into the courthouse.
Defendants in criminal cases who are in jail will appear by video, as has been the procedure when the courthouse was closed.
