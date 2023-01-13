Law enforcement officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests Jan. 10-11, according to DeKalb County Jail records. There were no arrests reported Dec. 29.
Clifford Grim, 42, of the 700 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:45 a.m. Jan. 10 by Garrett Police on charges of criminal confinement, a Level 3 felony; and battery and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies.
Beatriz Ramirez Aguilar, 29, of the 300 block of Touring Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 3:25 p.m. Jan. 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Ronald Brown, 45, of the 100 block of East 1st Street, Auburn, was arrested at 4:25 p.m. Jan. 10 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging failure to report to lawful detention, a Level 6 felony.
Keland Brown, 39, of the 600 block of South Berkley Road, Kokomo, was arrested at 8:07 p.m. Jan. 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Dennis Scharich, 39, of Bay City, Michigan, was arrested at 11:27 p.m. Jan. 10 by Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jon Hickman, 48, of Snow Lake, Fremont, was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Jan. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Tommy Sutton, 41, of the 400 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested at 9:23 a.m. Jan. 11 by Indiana State Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging failure to appear on a driving while suspended with prior charge, a Class A misdemeanor.
Louis Null, 50, of the 300 block of Maxine Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. Jan. 11 by Garrett Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Skylar Gibson, 26, of the 300 block of Widney Street, St. Joe, was arrested at 6:03 p.m. Jan. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Robert Slone, 34, of the 1500 block of C.R. 13, Waterloo, was arrested at 11:19 p.m. Jan. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Level 6 felony for possession of methamphetamine; and Class A misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
