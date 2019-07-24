CORUNNA — A search involving 15 police officers and three drones ended with the capture of a 17-year-old fugitive Tuesday, said DeKalb County Sheriff Dave Cserep II.
The teen, who was being monitored by DeKalb County Community Corrections, had cut a tracking device from his leg, Cserep said.
Starting shortly before 11:30 a.m., police began searching an area near C.R. 17 and U.S. 6, east of Corunna, which was the teen’s last known location.
The teen was hiding in a large area of woods. Officers from Community Corrections, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and Auburn and Butler police departments joined in the search. Drones from the Noble and DeKalb sheriff’s departments and Auburn Police Department were employed, and the county set up its command center vehicle.
The search continued for 3-4 hours, Cserep said.
“Eventually, the subject was spotted by a resident,” the sheriff said. “That resident did call the sheriff”s office, and we kept the resident on the phone as we were maneuvering around to get the individual. If it wasn’t for the caller … it might have ended up differently, so we appreciate that.”
Police captured the teen east of C.R. 17, just north of the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks.
“Deputy Ben Browand was on foot and was able to intercept him,” Cserep said.
Officers took the teen to the Allen County Juvenile Center in Fort Wayne. His name was not released because he is under 18 years of age.
