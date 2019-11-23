AUBURN — A ceremony Friday dedicated improvements to the “Doc” Coleman Landing canoe launch site on Cedar Creek northeast of Auburn.
“Together with community support and all the other generous people, big things can happen,” Beth Seiler said.
Brock Seiler, son of Beth and Scott Seiler, planned and developed the improvements at the canoe launch as his Eagle Scout service project.
Seiler oversaw the building of a steel canopy pavilion with two concrete picnic tables and signs to guide people using the site. He said the paperwork involved with the project was harder for him than the construction.
“He was pushed beyond comfort” to meet with county officials and donors, Beth Seiler said about her soft-spoken son.
“I had to get donations from all the businesses to make this all possible,” he said. “They were all very generous. I don’t think I ever got a ‘no’ from anybody.”
Seiler received a $1,000 grant from the DeKalb VOICE youth philanthropy group to help fund the project, as well as donations of material and equipment from his family, Seiler Excavating, The Home Depot, Hoham Feed and Seed, IMI, TFC Canopy and Precast Specialties.
After Seiler approached them a year ago, the DeKalb County Commissioners authorized using up to $2,000 for the picnic tables, and representatives of TFC Canopy helped Seiler refine his plans.
A total of 367 hours of work was invested in the project by Seiler, fellow Boy Scouts, Scouting volunteers and leaders and other youth and adults.
“It’s just wonderful the way the community came together,“ said Scott Seiler, wearing his Scoutmaster uniform. He also credited DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District Natural Resource Director Allen Haynes for his help.
Beth Seiler said the project was inspired by reading news articles about the Coleman family’s donation of the three-acre site, which opened in August 2018 where Cedar Creek flows under C.R. 35.
As a final step in the project, trees were planted at the site. Anita Diehl, daughter of the late Dr. Floyd and Eva Coleman, said the trees planted on the site hold special significance for her.
“We planted an oak tree at our church in honor of my dad, so how fitting is it that there’s an oak tree that stands here?” Diehl said.
Another new tree at the landing is a tulip variety. Diehl said her family planted a tulip tree in honor of her mother when she died in 2016.
Closing the ceremony, Beth Seiler said, “We would like to dedicate this site to the enjoyment of the community to gather, dine, canoe, relax.”
