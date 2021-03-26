AUBURN — A Community Cleanup will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. near the wooded wetlands east of Walmart at the corner of Touring and Rohm drives.
The cleanup event is sponsored by the Auburn Conservation Team and Auburn’s Water Pollution Control Department, along with outreach partners from Home Depot. People of all ages are welcome to join in the efforts.
During the cleanup, participants will remove trash accumulating near the area. Trash bags and grabbers will be provided, along with light refreshments. It is recommended that volunteers bring their own work gloves, if they are able to do so.
Participants are expected to wear masks over their mouths and noses while in close proximity to non-household members. Organizers said those who venture into the wooded area should be aware that ticks can be active anytime temperatures are above freezing, so a tick check after the event is recommended.
According to the City of Auburn Park and Recreation Department web page, the area is slated to be the future home of a city park. It is part of a 16-acre tract owned by the city.
Organizers said wetlands provide many valuable benefits to the environment and also to the public. According to the National Park Service website, wetlands “offer critical habitat for fish, waterfowl and other wildlife, they purify polluted waters, and they help check the destructive power of floods and storms. They also provide a wide variety of recreational opportunities such as fishing, hunting, photography, and wildlife observation. As these and many other wetland functions and values described below have become more widely known, wetlands are increasingly seen as productive and valuable resources worthy of protection and restoration.”
To learn more about the Auburn Conservation Team and the environmental work being done locally, follow the team online at facebook.com/AuburnConservationTeam or send an email to auburnconservationteam@gmail.com.
