AUBURN — Becoming a judge in January 1989 was not an easy decision for Kevin Wallace.
Judge Charles Quinn, the first judge of DeKalb Superior Court I, had died while in office. Within a matter of days, the Indiana Supreme Court appointed Wallace as the court’s temporary judge on Jan. 24, 1989.
A permanent judge would be selected by Indiana Gov. Evan Bayh, who had taken office just weeks earlier.
Like Bayh, Wallace was a Democrat, making him a natural to be the governor’s choice. But Wallace then would have to run for election by the voters in 1990 in a Republican-dominated county.
“To give up your practice and to take a position that you knew you were going to have to face the voters, run for election, in the next year, that was a challenging time,” Wallace said about the uncertainty involved in his choice.
Wallace took the job, fended off Republican election opponents in 1990 and 1996, then won reelection without opposition three more times.
Thursday, he will step into retirement after 32 years on the bench.
Over the course of his career, Wallace said, “I wanted to treat everybody with respect, gave everybody a full opportunity to have their say. … Make them believe that win or lose, their case was heard, they were treated with respect, and ultimately the outcome was based on the law and not who was on one side or who was on the other.”
If he could share advice with a new judge, Wallace said, it would be: “Trust yourself. It’s hard — at least it was for me.
“Not everybody’s going to be happy. Somebody’s going to be sad. Somebody’s going to be disappointed” by the outcome of a court case, he said.
“I had to learn, and maybe everybody has to learn … just trust yourself. Don’t worry about who’s going to think what about a certain decision. Don’t worry about who’s going to be disappointed. I think, ultimately, you’ve got to trust yourself to listen to the facts, hear the truth and make a ruling according to the law.”
Wallace leaves his career as a judge as a firm believer in the American legal system.
“The adversary system … to have two or more sides come in and present their case and their argument, I think there’s a big benefit to that,” Wallace said.
“One of the things I am most confident of is: I think jury trials are a very good way of handling disputes, be it criminal or civil. Ultimately, your case is judged by your peers, and the collective wisdom of six or 12 people, I think, is one of the geniuses of the system.”
During his career, Wallace said, DeKalb County’s creation of a third court, Superior Court II, has been a big asset. The new court joined Superior Court I and Circuit Court to share the county’s caseload.
As a more recent change, he said, “We now have a functioning and robust Community Corrections Board” which operates programs for home detention, community service and a new residential facility that opened earlier this year on the west edge of Auburn.
Wallace calls Community Corrections “a win-win-win” for the community.
“A large percentage of people who are charged with criminal offenses have addiction issues,” he said. “It gives them an opportunity to work on their addiction issues, continue a part of their life that perhaps they’ve been pretty successful at — working and keeping a job, supporting a family, loved ones, and also pay a debt to society.
“The people who rely on these guys or girls for economic support can still be supported. They can be held accountable by Community Corrections to follow through with treatment, and they can be held accountable by society for violations of law.”
During the course of his career, Wallace said, the emergence of methamphetamine “just took it to another level” for drug crimes.
Before methamphetamine, he said, an arrest could be “a wake-up call” to change a person’s behavior.
“Now, people are arrested repeatedly,” he said. “They collect three or four or five cases, often times in two or three different counties.”
He added, “It took us a while to try to adjust to it. It’s like addiction on steroids” when offenders use meth. “We’re still trying to figure out ways to deal with it.”
At the same time, DeKalb has joined other counties in a “dialed back” approach to marijuana possession.
“The law hasn’t changed all that much … but the way that it’s dealt with has changed,” Wallace said. “Relatively small amount, first-time offense, it’s usually a pre-trial diversion. They have an opportunity to avoid conviction.”
With marijuana possession, he said, “It’s only after it’s been a few times do you seriously think about actually incarcerating somebody. You hope they can adjust their behavior while on probation, and perhaps ultimately, Community Corrections, home detention or work release.”
As he watches other states legalize marijuana and other drugs, “I’m not convinced that decriminalization is the right way, but we’ll see,” Wallace said.
Looking back over 32 years, one criminal case stands out in Wallace’s memory.
A woman had been accused of practicing midwifery without a license in a case in which a child was stillborn after an attempted home birth.
On the day of the trial in January 1997, a group supporting the defendant passed out leaflets outside the courthouse, telling prospective jurors they could ignore the law and find her not guilty regardless of the evidence. More than 40 of her supporters packed the courtroom.
To prepare his instructions to the jury, Wallace had to research a dispute over whether the woman’s actions had to be knowing and intentional in order for her to be convicted.
A snowstorm canceled his personal plans for the evening, giving him extra time. As he researched the issue, he discovered that the state law regarding midwives had been changed, and the law under which the defendant was charged no longer existed. The prosecutor then dismissed the case, and the woman’s supporters broke into a praise song in the courtroom.
Wallace received several letters from the defendant’s supporters, telling him “that God had led me to this decision and freed this woman.”
He mused, “You don’t know how close that might be,” as he reflected on how the snowstorm had affected the case.
That’s one of the stories about his career that Wallace might tell his grandchildren someday, he said. In retirement, he aims to spend more time with his seven grandchildren, who live in DeKalb County, but also in Colorado and Pittsburgh, with two in Washington, D.C., including a newborn.
Wallace announced a year ago that he would not run for reelection in 2020.
“I have been blessed with the opportunity to serve the citizens of DeKalb County as a judge,” he said at the time. “For that privilege, I will be forever grateful. Thank you.”
