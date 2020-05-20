AUBURN — One of DeKalb County’s major churches will reopen with smaller “practice services” in early June.
Senior Pastor Stuart Kruse revealed the plan for County Line Church of God in a video posted on the Vimeo platform.
Kruse said the congregation would “lag behind” state health guidelines that are expected to permit gatherings of up to 100 people starting May 24.
The church will move cautiously “just to make sure that things are going in a safe direction, Kruse said. “Just throwing the doors open and letting everyone back would be irresponsible and potentially detrimental to the health of those in our surrounding communities.”
County Line Church will conduct “practice services” limited to 100 people on the weekends of June 4-7 and 11-14 at its main campus south of Auburn and its Auburn campus at 602 Erie Pass.
The Garrett campus is under renovation, and the church will “play that by ear” in reopening, Kruse said.
Rules for the services will include wearing masks, social distancing and using one entrance and exit point. No student or children’s ministries will be conducted.
Kruse said the point of the limited-attendance services is that “practicing with 100 people or less is far easier than practicing with large numbers.” He added. “I’m sure we will learn a lot in these two weekends that will then give us the information that we need to move to allowing more people to attend.”
Attending the practice services is totally voluntary, and people should not come if they are age 65 or older or in other high-risk categories, Kruse said.
“If you attend the first weekend, we ask that you allow others to attend the following weekend,” he said.
Because health experts say singing is one of the fastest ways to spread germs, Kruse asked worshippers to sing very softly, to themselves, rather than projecting and singing loudly.
“Please avoid the attitude that says, ‘I’m not wearing a mask, I don’t care about social distancing.’” Kruse said. “It’s not about whether you get the virus or not, it’s about spreading it to someone else. … This is about being careful for the sake of others.”
He concluded, “We realize everyone has different opinion during this COVID situation. We’re just asking everyone to be patient and show grace and love to others as we all try to figure this thing out and remain responsible citizens as God teaches in the Bible.”
